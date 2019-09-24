The Ridgeland Lady Panthers trailed 5-3 after six innings, but visiting Pickens would come up with six hits in the top of the seventh, including a solo homer and a pair of doubles, as they headed back to Jasper with a 12-3 victory.
Maggie Dickson and Hailey Carroll had two hits apiece for Lady Panthers. Kylie Collins hit a triple and drove in one run, while Bryanna Goldsmith also had one RBI.
Goldsmith took the loss in the circle. She allowed 10 earned runs over seven innings with one walk and three strikeouts.
Ridgeland (5-20, 3-9) is finished with the regular season. They will be at home this Saturday at 12 noon in a play-in game against Southeast Whitfield for the Region 6-AAAA tournament. The winner will face the Region’s No. 3 seed in the next round of the region playoffs.