The Ridgeland Lady Panthers dropped their first two games in the Cartersville tournament on Friday night, losing to the host Lady Canes, 7-2, before a 4-1 loss to Thomas County Central later in the evening.
Ridgeland scored twice in the top of the third inning against Cartersville to tie the game, 2-2. However, the Lady Canes responded with four runs in the bottom of the third inning and tacked on an insurance run later in the game.
Maggie Dickson and Makayla Cope each had two hits for Ridgeland. Cope and Cordasia Watkins each had one RBI and Kylie Collins added a double.
Hailey Carroll allowed three earned runs on five hits and five walks with two strikeouts. Collins also got in the game to pitch and gave up four earned runs on a hit and two walks.
Against Thomas County Central, Taylor Blevins had the lone RBI for the Lady Panthers and Marianne Beliveau had a double. Bryanna Goldsmith pitched six innings. She gave up three earned runs on eight hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Ridgeland (2-11) will be back in action on Saturday against Camden County and Sprayberry.