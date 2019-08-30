The Ridgeland Lady Panthers managed just four hits and committed four errors on the road Thursday night in an 8-0 loss at Pickens.
Maggie Dickson, Marianne Beliveau, Kylie Collins and Bryanna Goldsmith all had singles for the Lady Panthers in the Region 6-AAAA loss.
Hailey Carroll started the game in the circle and pitched four innings. She allowed just one earned run on four hits and two walks and three strikeouts. Goldsmith pitched the final 1.1 innings. She also allowed just one earned run on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Ridgeland (2-15, 0-5) will be at home this coming Tuesday for a non-region matchup against North Murray at 5:55 p.m.