Some early-inning miscues put Ridgeland in a hole they could not escape as they dropped a 7-3 decision to Gilmer in the Region 6-AAAA opener in Ellijay on Thursday.
The Lady Panthers matched the Lady Bobcats with six hits on the afternoon, but Ridgeland would commit three errors, while Gilmer played error-free softball. The Lady Bobcats would blow the game open with three runs in the bottom of the fifth before adding an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
Bryanna Goldsmith had an RBI in the top of the third for Ridgeland, while Marianne Beliveau added a two-run single in the top of the seventh. Vanessa Hart also had a double for the Lady Panthers.
Goldsmith took the loss in the circle. She pitched four innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Hailey Carroll pitched the final two innings. She gave up just one earned run on three hits and struck out one Gilmer batter.
Ridgeland (2-3, 0-1) will take part in the Dalton Lady Cat Classic this weekend Heritage Point Park. They will face Calhoun and North Murray on Friday afternoon before taking on Sonoraville and Cedartown on Saturday.