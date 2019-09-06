The Northwest Whitfield Lady Bruins scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and seven in the second to pick up an 11-1 victory over Ridgeland Thursday night in Tunnel Hill.
The Lady Panthers picked up their only run of the night in the top of the first inning. An error, a sacrifice bunt, a walk and a fielder's choice would proceed Bryanna Goldsmith's two-out, RBI-single that scored Cordasia Watkins.
Goldsmith had two hits on the evening, while Watkins, Vanessa Hart, Marianne Beliveau, Anna Jenkins and Kylie Collins all had one hit. Goldsmith took the loss in the circle. She gave up six earned runs on 11 hits and three walks in four innings of work. She finished with one strikeout.
Ridgeland (3-17, 1-6) will host Gilmer on Tuesday at 5:55 p.m. in another Region 6-AAAA contest.