Maddie Williams had her best outing as a Ridgeland Lady Panther on Tuesday night as she allowed just one hit and struck out eight in a 13-0 win at Southeast Whitfield in an four-inning run-rule game.
The Lady Panthers scored five runs in both the second and fourth innings sandwiched around a three-spot in the third. Ridgeland finished with 16 hits, including a 4-for-4 night for Laine Hicks, who also drove in a run.
Ciera Foster was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Kiera Foster was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Maggie Dickson also had two hits and drove in two runs. Dasia Watkins drove in two runs and Vanessa Hart had one RBI.
Ridgeland (8-7, 2-3) will be at home on Thursday to face the Dragonettes of Pickens in another region contest.