Friday night was a tough one for the Ridgeland Lady Panthers who dropped two games to higher classification opponents during a tournament at Allatoona High School.
The night's first game saw Ridgeland fall 9-1 to the host Lady Bucs, who entered the game ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 6A.
Grayson James had a hit and drove in the lone run for the Lady Panthers, while Katie Davis, Ciera Foster and Kiera Foster had one hit each.
Maddie Williams threw five innings, giving up 10 hits. She allowed six earned runs and finished with three strikeouts.
Laine Hicks was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, but the Lady Panthers would drop a 12-4 decision to Class 7A Colquitt County in the nightcap. Jenna Morgan, the Foster twins and Makayla Cope each had one hit in the loss.
Bryanna Goldsmith took the loss in the circle. She gave up seven earned runs on 12 hits and a walk with one strikeout in five innings of work.
Ridgeland (5-6) will continue the tournament on Saturday with games against Northside-Warner Robins and Cherokee.