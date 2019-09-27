The Ringgold Lady Tigers will face off with the Calhoun Lady Jackets in a best-of-three series to determine the Region 6-AAA champion next week.
Top-seeded and top-ranked Ringgold will host second-seeded Calhoun in a best-of-three series. There will be a doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 4:30 p.m., while a third game, if needed, would be played back at Ringgold at 5:30 on Wednesday.
Regardless of the outcome of the series, both Ringgold in Calhoun will be at home for the first round of the Class 3A state tournament.
The rest of the teams in the region will play in the double-elimination tournament at the Calhoun Recreation Complex to determine the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds for the state tournament.
LFO, the No. 5 seed, will take on No. 8 North Murray on Saturday at 11 a.m. The winner of that game will play at 1 p.m. against No. 4 Coahulla Creek. The other 11 a.m. game on Saturday will pit No. 6 Adairsville against No. 7 Haralson County with the winner set to take on No. 3 Sonoraville at 1 p.m.
The tournament will continue Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The final game is set for Wednesday night at 5 p.m.