To say it’s been a big three days for the Ringgold softball team is a bit of an understatement.
After knocking off Class 3A's top-ranked team in Calhoun on Thursday and after taking down Class 1A (Public) No. 1 Gordon Lee on Friday, Ringgold finished off a 5-0 weekend at the SCORE International Invitational with three victories on Saturday, including a walk-off win against Northwest Whitfield, current No. 1 team in Class 4A.
Ringgold 10, Woodland 4
On Saturday morning, Riley Nayadley went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Amber and Jade Gainer each had two hits, including solo homers, in a victory over the Wildcats.
Addi Broome was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Taylor Layne had two hits and drove in one run, while Ava Raby and Baileigh Pitts each had one RBI.
Taylor Thomas pitched all seven innings to get the victory. She gave up four earned runs on four hits with a pair of strikeouts.
Ringgold 7, Tattnall Square 3
Down 3-0 after two innings, Ringgold scored five runs in the top of the third inning, highlighted by a two-run shot off the bat of Jade Gainer, and the Lady Tigers would go on to the victory.
Gainer was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in the win. Nayadley once again went 3-for-4 and finished with a pair of RBIs. Pitts, Layne and Caroline Hemphill had two hits apiece, while Shelby Cole picked up an RBI.
Maddy Bacon got the start in the circle. She gave up two earned runs on a hit with two strikeouts, but was pulled in the second inning in favor of Thomas, who closed it out to get the victory. Thomas pitched 4.2 innings, allowing just one hit and three walks with three strikeouts.
Ringgold 6, Northwest 5
The final game of the tournament saw the Lady Bruins score three times in the top of the sixth inning to take a 5-4 lead.
However, in the bottom of what turned out to be the final inning, a hit batsman, a walk and a passed ball put two runners in scoring position with two outs. Cole delivered an RBI-single to tie the game before Raby came through with the game-winner to cap the Lady Tigers’ 11th consecutive victory.
Raby also had a double as one of her three hits and she finished the game with five RBIs. Cole and Jade Gainer had two hits apiece, while Kaylee Phillips gave up five earned runs on 10 hits in six innings to pick up the win.
Ringgold (17-2 overall) will look to make it 8-0 in Region 6-AAA play when they host Murray County Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 p.m.