Region 6-AAAA released its All-Region softball teams on Tuesday and Heritage, LaFayette and Ridgeland High Schools were all well-represented.
Heritage pitcher Rachel Gibson was named as the Region's Pitcher of the Year. The sophomore, who shared the award last year, is 15-1 with one save so far this season. In 102 innings pitched, Gibson has allowed just 13 earned runs for a 0.89 ERA. She has struck out 183 batters and walked just 40.
The Area Player of the Year is Northwest Whitfield shortstop Molly Middleton, who is batting .487 this season with six doubles, three triples and 19 RBIs. Middleton has scored 31 times and stolen 17 bases for the Lady Bruins.
The All-Region first-team included catchers Jenna Morgan (Ridgeland) and Ellie Abner (Pickens), infielders Hannah Bennett (Gilmer), Reagan Armour (Heritage), Shelby Adkins (LaFayette), Sarah Mosley (Gilmer), Madison Pettigrew (LaFayette), Katie Proctor (Heritage), and Laine Hicks (Ridgeland).
Also making the first-team were outfielders Mallory Kiser (Gilmer), Kiera Foster (Ridgeland), Ciera Foster (Ridgeland), Marquila Howell (LaFayette), Carmen Gayler (Heritage), Payton Tudor (Northwest) and pitchers Ashton Stalling (LaFayette) and Shaylen Sutton (Northwest).
Second-team members included catchers Katie Davis (Ridgeland) and Lily Phillips (Southeast), infielders Torrey Cummings (Northwest), Bailey Christol (Heritage) Jasmine Staley (Gilmer), Zoe Wright (Heritage), Megan Wilson (LaFayette) and Dasia Watkins (Ridgeland). Outfielders included Nicky Yancy (LaFayette), Riley Kokinda (Heritage), Allie Tlacil (Pickens) and Emily Dale (Gilmer). Chloe McPherson (Pickens) and Sydney Horne (Northwest) were named as utility players, while Maddie Williams (Ridgeland) and Cara Rann (Northwest) were named second-team as pitchers.
Local honorable mention selections included Grayson James and Bryanna Goldsmith (Ridgeland), Madi Ashley, Carlee Corbin and Sam Adkins (LaFayette) and Mallory Lowe (Heritage).