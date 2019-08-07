SOFTBALL: Pitching the key for LFO softball success this fall

The 2018 season was at times a tough one for the LFO Lady Warriors. LFO finished with a 12-14 overall record, but the majority of those setbacks came in Region 6-AAA play, including more than their fair share of close losses.
The Red-and-White attempted to make a Cinderella run once the region tournament arrived, but another close loss, this time at the hands of county rival Ringgold, finally dashed the Lady Warriors’ postseason dreams.
Now, with the 2019 season having finally arrived, the Lady Warriors are looking to learn from last year and earn a spot in the state tournament for the first time since 2017 when they advanced to the second round.
“We actually started in the weight room back in January,” said longtime head coach Tony Ellis. “The girls have been working hard and they have really committed to putting in the time and effort. Our region is obviously pretty tough, but I think we’ll be competitive.
“You play the entire regular season just to get to the region tournament and anything can happen there. Last year, we lost a close game to end our season, so our goal this year is to get out of the region tournament and into the state playoffs to see what happens.”
Three seniors will look to lead the Lady Warriors this fall.
Leftfielder Shelby Houts is a left-handed batter that can hit with power and Ellis is counting on her to be a big run producer this year. Keelie Mauk, a four-year starter at second base, is also back. Ellis says he enjoys the way Mauk plays with heart and grit and that he is hoping for a big senior season out of the recent Montreat College commitment. The final senior, Maddy Adkins, played outfield for LFO in past years, but will be making the move to first base this year. She is coming off a good junior season with the bat and is looking to improve even more in her final season.
“We’ve got to have some players step up and the seniors are doing a good job of that,” Ellis added. “They know what’s expected in our program. They’re doing the right things and trying to show the younger kids how we do things. I think they have a really good rapport with the youngsters.”
In the junior class, Haley Stahl will be the team’s ace again this season after serving as the team’s No. 1 pitcher year ago (nine wins, 76 strikeouts, 3.06 ERA in 2018). Stahl is also a solid hitter (.315, 20 RBI) and will likely bat cleanup for the Lady Warriors. An All-Region first team pick last season, Stahl has already committed to Bryan College.
Leadoff slap hitter Morgan Ritchey (.310 a year ago) will bring plenty of speed to the basepaths and in centerfield, while Kyla Orr looks to take over in rightfield this season and will see a chance for plenty of varsity innings this year.
Auna Rolfe, an All-Region second teamer that led LFO with a .408 average a year ago, will most likely return at third base, though she could play some at shortstop. She is battling a recent injury, but is expected back in the lineup very soon. The final junior, Taylor Bono, can catch and play shortstop. Bono runs well and is an aggressive player on offense and on defense.
Among the sophomores, Grace Wright is looking to find playing time at a corner infield spot once she returns from injury, while Ainsley Tuck will play in the outfield, among a number of other positions for LFO this season.
Ellis also has high hopes for a large freshman class.
Julie Shore can play either of the corner infield spots and the outfield and could be an early-season starter. Shore may also see some innings in the circle as the season progresses. Caroline Miller and Macey McGrew are also pitchers. Miller will see some time as a utility player, while McGrew is a part-time outfielder.
Hailey York and Kaylie Brady are both outfielders, while Brady will play some behind the plate. Breonn Newbille is another catcher that could be in the mix early, while Skyler Ellis, a corner infielder and catcher, rounds out the roster.
Ellis said that pitching would be the key to his team’s season.
“Stahl threw a lot of innings for us last year and she’s coming back after a really good summer in the circle for her summer team,” he said. “I think she’ll be a strength for us. I think our pitching is our strength. That’s kind of how it goes in fastpitch softball.
“We don’t have a lot of depth, but we do have some young kids that can throw. We still have to have a good year from Haley in the circle. If she pitches like she can, I think we’ll be right in the mix. We also have to find a way to score a few runs, but I think we can do that. It’s really all about the pitching, but we feel like we have a chance to be very competitive.”