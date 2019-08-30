LaFayette head coach Meagan Base called Madison Pettigrew’s performance on Thursday “by far her most complete outing of the season” as the senior scattered just three hits, walked five batters and struck out nine in an 8-0 five-inning, Region 6-AAAA victory over the Northwest Lady Bruins, who came into the game as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A.
“Madison did a good job of throwing her off-speed for strikes tonight and she competed well with runners on base,” the coach added.
Pettigrew, along with Carlee Corbin, had two hits and one RBI, while Marquila Howell was 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Railee Lynn was 2-for-3, including a two-run homer as part of a six-run fourth inning. Nicky Yancy also had a two-run double in the same frame.
“It was nice that our offense adjusted at the plate and continued to compete every inning to get Madison some insurance runs,” Base continued. “That gave her the ability to relax and not press with runners on base.”
LaFayette (7-4, 5-0) will head to Boynton on Tuesday for a showdown with the Heritage Generals, who will also come into the game with a 5-0 region record. The winner will assume the lead in the 6-AAAA standings.
“Obviously, with a win like this, our confidence goes up,” Base added. “We feel like we can compete with any team if we play to our potential and execute our game plan.”