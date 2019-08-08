The LaFayette Lady Ramblers trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning on Thursday, but erupted for six runs and tacked on an insurance tally in the sixth to score an 8-5 home victory over Adairsville in their final tune-up before the start of Region 6-AAAA play.
LaFayette gave up two unearned runs in the top of the first, thanks to a pair of errors, and surrendered three more unearned runs in the top of the fourth.
An RBI-double by Sam Adkins in the bottom of the first was all the offense the Lady Ramblers could muster through the first three innings. However, with two outs in the fourth, LaFayette reeled off a six-spot. Nicky Yancy brought in a run with a bases-loaded walk, Madi Ashley drove in a run with a single and Madison Pettigrew dropped the hammer on the visitors with a grand slam.
Yancy would pick up her second RBI of the game two innings later, plating Marquila Howell, who scored her third run of the night. Howell finished 3-for-3 and also drew a walk.
Pettigrew got the win in relief. She threw the final 3.1 innings, shutting out the Lady Tigers on just one hit. She gave up two walks and struck out four batters. Yancy pitched the first 3.2 innings, allowing five unearned runs on five hits with three strikeouts.
LaFayette (2-2) will travel to Southeast Whitfield for the region opener Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.