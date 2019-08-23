Madison Pettigrew had two hits and three RBIs and also threw a no-hitter as the LaFayette Lady Ramblers defeated Ridgeland, 11-0, in a five-inning Region 6-AAAA game in south Walker County on Thursday.
Pettigrew had a two-run double as part of a four-run first inning and she launched a solo homerun to lead off a six-run third. She also struck out six batters and gave up just two walks in five innings of work.
Marquila Howell was 3-for-3. Sam Adkins was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Nicky Yancy and Railee Lynn were each 2-for-3 with one RBI, while Haynie Gilstrap and Summer Burkett both knocked in one run each.
Bryanna Goldsmith took the loss for the Lady Panthers. She allowed 10 earned runs over four innings with two strikeouts.
Both teams will be in action on Friday. LaFayette (6-3, 4-0) will step out of region to play host to North Murray at 5:55 p.m., while Ridgeland (2-9, 0-3) will play in a tournament at Cartersville over the weekend. They will face Cartersville and Thomas County Central on Friday before squaring off with Camden County and Sprayberry on Saturday.