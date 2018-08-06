SOFTBALL: Older, wiser, stronger Lady Ramblers looking for more

Normally there is an adjustment period for teams with new coaches.
That wasn’t necessarily the case for the LaFayette Lady Ramblers in 2017.
Just a few months after former Ringgold standout Meagan (Qualls) Base took the Lady Ramblers’ heading coaching job, her new team reeled off a dozen straight victories – including wins over region rivals Northwest Whitfield and Ridgeland – to begin the year and climb to as high as No. 2 in the Class 4A state polls.
However, the momentum wouldn’t last as LaFayette ended up just 17-12 on the year. But an 8-5 mark in 6-AAAA play was enough to get them into the state tournament, where they hung tough with Chapel Hill in the opening round before succumbing to a two-game sweep.
Perhaps even more impressive was that LaFayette did all of that without a single senior on the roster.
Now a year older, a year stronger and a year more experienced, the Orange-and-Black are looking to reload and take an even bigger step in the playoffs this fall.
“I don’t think anyone expected us to come of the gates 12-0 like we did last year,” Base explained. “Still (the rest of the year) kind of humbled us. We saw some things that we knew we needed to work on, so that’s what we worked on this summer. We saw that we needed to get faster and stronger, so we’ve been working a lot in the weight room.”
Base said that having the first year under their belts has made for a smaller learning curve this time around.
“Last summer we worked on more situation-type stuff, so they could learn how I wanted things done,” she continued. “This year, it was more about executing those things, sharpening the fundamentals and getting stronger in the weight room.”
LaFayette will be led by five seniors, who are all expected to play big roles this season.
First baseman Shelby Adkins was a Catoosa-Walker County Dream Team first teamer and an All-Region second team pick after hitting .435 with nine doubles and 16 RBIs in 2017. She will again be one of the team’s more vocal leaders.
All-Region honorable mention pick Shyenne Youngblood is another vocal leader, who will see most of her time in right field or behind the plate, while All-Region second teamer and Dream Team honorable mention Ashton Stalling will again man second base and give the Lady Ramblers another solid arm in the circle.
Dependable utility player Sierra Bowman was praised by Base for her leadership and work ethic, while outfielder Mackenzie Nicholson will give LaFayette another good vocal leader.
“They’ve been holding everyone accountable, especially during summer workouts,” Base said. “They made sure everyone was there and if they weren’t, they wanted to figure out why. They also helped us get the field ready and they have become more prideful of LaFayette in the past year as they have taken ownership of the team.”
More talent, experience and leadership can be found in the junior class.
Madison Pettigrew, the 2017 Co-Pitcher of the Year in 6-AAAA and a Dream Team second team selection, is beginning her third year as a starter in the circle, while speedy slap hitter Marquila Howell was an All-Region honorable mention as a sophomore. Meanwhile, shortstop Megan Wilson is another big run producer, who was a Dream Team second team and an All-Region honorable mention pick.
Sam Adkins is solid with the glove at third base, while her impressive power from the right side of the plate earned her Dream Team honorable mention honors in 2017. The final junior, Dream Team second teamer Nicky Yancy, is a smart player and one of the top outfielders in the region, having collected a first team All-Region selection a year ago.
As for the sophomore contingent, Miccaylah Thompson will be back in the circle after missing last year with hip surgery, while Railee Lynn can play both in the infield and the outfield. Catcher Madi Ashley was named to the Dream Team and the All-Region honorable mention lists, while utility player Carlee Corbin was a second team 6-AAAA pick and another Dream Team honorable mention selection.
Rounding out this year’s roster are freshmen Abby Sansing (third base/pitcher), Maddie Sisemore (catcher/outfielder) and the trio of outfielders Summer Burkett, Heather Tucker and Skylar Eaton.
“Now with five seniors, we have the confidence,” Base said. “Throw in the juniors and it’s a good group of upperclassmen with some good sophomores and freshmen behind them. They are all doing well.”
Chris Base, LaFayette head baseball coach, will once again coach alongside his wife this fall as an assistant.
“We have a solid defense and a solid pitching staff right now,” Base added. “I think we can hit with the best of them and I think we can pitch with the best of them. We just have to keep our heads on straight, stay humble and keep working hard.”