The 2019 softball season came to a close for the Oakwood Christian High School Lady Eagles on Monday with an 11-9 loss at East Ridge (Tenn.).
Maggie Heard was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and struck out nine hitters in the circle. Lily Green also had three hits and scored twice, while Natalei Raines was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Lexie Asher had two hits, scored twice and knocked in a run. McKenley Baggett had two hits and one RBI. Gracie Heard was 1-for-3 with one run knocked in. Grayson Broadrick had a hit and scored once, while Olivia Guest scored three times as a courtesy runner.