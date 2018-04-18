The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles softball team pushed Grace Academy to extra innings on Tuesday before a grand slam in the second extra frame would give the Golden Eagles a 12-8 victory.
Eighth grader Maggie Heard struck out seven in the circle and had four hits at the plate, scoring once. Senior Annika Green also saw time in the circle and finished with two strikeouts. She also collected a pair of hits.
Grayson Broadrick had two hits, drew two walks and scored four runs for the Lady Eagles, while Lily Green had two hits and scored twice. Ashley Keith also had a hit and scored once for OCA.
The Lady Eagles faced Polk County this past Friday at Rossville City Park and fell by a 17-3 count. Lily Green once again racked up two hits. She saw walked intentionally once and scored twice. Madi Phillips finished with two hits, while Alexis Davidson had one hit.
Heard had three strikeouts in the circle, while Annika Green - who got the start - fanned one batter.
OCA (0-6) will continue its season with a game at Polk County this Friday.