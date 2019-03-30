The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles improved to 2-1 after a high-scoring 12-10 victory over Lookout Valley in a game played at Rossville City Park on Friday.
The Lady Jackets led early with two runs in top of the first inning, only to see the Lady Eagles put up five runs in the bottom of the first. Lookout Valley tied the game in the top of the third, but Oakwood would respond with six runs in the bottom half of the inning and held off the Lady Jackets down the stretch.
Lily Green had two hits and three RBIs while playing excellent defense behind the plate. Gracie Heard had two hits and knocked in two runs. McKenley Baggett, Avery Green, Maggie Heard and Lexie Asher all had two hits and one RBI apiece, while Asher's RBI came on a solo inside-the-park homerun.
Maggie Heard got the win with five strikeouts, while Baggett and Olivia Guest were praised for their work on the basepaths during the game.
OCA will not take the field again until April 12 when they head to Tiftonia for a rematch against Lookout Valley.