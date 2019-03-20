The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles finally broke through with their first softball win in school history Tuesday night and did so in style as they blanked Howard of Chattanooga, 14-0, in a game at Rossville City Park.
Lily Green slugged two inside-the-park homers. Lexie Asher was 3-for-3 and scored three times, while McKenley Baggett was 2-for-4 with three runs scored.
Maggie Heard went 2-for-2, scored twice and got the start in the circle. She pitched three innings and struck out six. Avery Green closed out the game and fanned four batters. She also went 1-for-3 at the plate with a run scored.
Grayson Broadrick had a hit and scored twice. Raleigh Suits tripled and scored once. Callie Ray added a double, while Gracie Lea Heard and Olivia Guest each added singles.
Oakwood (1-0) will travel to Chattanooga on Thursday to face Boyd-Buchanan at 5 p.m.