Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles finally broke through with their first softball win in school history Tuesday night and did so in style as they blanked Howard of Chattanooga, 14-0, in a game at Rossville City Park.

Lily Green slugged two inside-the-park homers. Lexie Asher was 3-for-3 and scored three times, while McKenley Baggett was 2-for-4 with three runs scored.

Maggie Heard went 2-for-2, scored twice and got the start in the circle. She pitched three innings and struck out six. Avery Green closed out the game and fanned four batters. She also went 1-for-3 at the plate with a run scored.

Grayson Broadrick had a hit and scored twice. Raleigh Suits tripled and scored once. Callie Ray added a double, while Gracie Lea Heard and Olivia Guest each added singles.

Oakwood (1-0) will travel to Chattanooga on Thursday to face Boyd-Buchanan at 5 p.m.