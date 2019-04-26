Maggie Heard struck out 11 batters in the circle and had a huge night at the plate as the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles doubled up Notre Dame in a high school softball game in Chattanooga.
Heard had four hits in five at-bats, scoring twice and driving in a team-high six runs. Gracie Heard was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Avery Green collected three hits, scored three times and drove in one run.
Lexie Asher collected two RBIs, while Lily Green, Natalei Raines and Raleigh Suits each chipped in with one RBI.