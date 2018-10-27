The deepest state playoff run in LaFayette High School fastpitch softball history finally came to a halt late Friday night in Columbus as defending Class AAAA state champion Northside-Columbus ended the Lady Ramblers' quest with a 5-0 victory.
The Lady Patriots scored one run in the first inning and added two more in the top of the second before tacking on a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
LaFayette would have its chances to score, none better than in the bottom of the first when they left runners at both second and third base. The Lady Ramblers would leave one runner on in four of the next six innings, but could not come through with a timely hit.
Marquila Howell went 2-for-3, while Ashton Stalling and Sam Adkins each had one hit. Stalling's hit was a double.
Madison Pettigrew threw all seven innings, giving up three earned runs on eight hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. LaFayette's defense also committed a pair of errors.
The Lady Ramblers closed out the year with a 19-10 overall record.