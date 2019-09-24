The LFO Lady Warriors were no-hit on Tuesday afternoon. However, that still didn't stop them from picking up a 3-1 victory at North Murray.
After the Lady Mountaineers scored on an RBI-triple in the bottom of the fourth inning, LFO went into the top of the seventh needing at least one run to keep the game alive.
Instead, they got three.
The strange frame started when Taylor Bono was hit by a pitch. Shelby Houts then sacrificed Bono to second, but reached first herself on an error. One strikeout later, Maddy Adkins hit into a fielder's choice that saw Bono forced out at third as North Murray needed to just one more out to escape the inning.
However, Kyla Orr was walked to load the bases and Breonn Newbille was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring Houts in from third. One batter later, Keelie Mauk sent a fly ball to left field that was misplayed, allowing both Adkins and Orr to circle the bases.
Haley Stahl was the benefactor of the timely good fortune as she picked up the victory. She gave up just four hits and one walk with six strikeouts in seven innings. The run she allowed was unearned.
LFO (11-10, 5-5) will next play in the Region 6-AAA tournament at the Calhoun Recreation Center. The tournament is set to begin on Saturday, but the Lady Warriors’ first opponent and game time was unknown as of press time.