The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans scored five times in the bottom of the fourth inning to pick up a 5-1 victory over Trion on Thursday afternoon in a battle of Class 1A Public’s top two ranked teams.
Gordon Lee's big inning consisted of five singles - four consecutively - plus a walk while they also scored once on a groundout. Emma Langston hit a two-run single in the inning, while Maddie Clark, Anna Logan and Addison Sturdivant all drove in one run apiece.
The lone run for Trion came in the top of the seventh on a solo shot by Shelby Carlock. Carlock also had a double to account for the Lady Bulldogs’ only two hits on the day.
Sturdivant, Langston and Macie Pearson all had two hits each for the Lady Trojans, while Emma Minghini pitched all seven innings. She did not walk a single batter and finished with 15 strikeouts to hand their rivals their first loss of the season.
Whitney Shepherd took the loss for Trion. She pitched the first four innings, allowing five earned runs on eight hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Gordon Lee (10-0, 5-0) will step out of region to take part in the Carrollton Slam this weekend.