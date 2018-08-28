The latest Score Atlanta softball polls show teams from Region 6 in the top three spots of the state rankings for Class 1A Public.
Two of those teams, top-ranked Gordon Lee and third-ranked Mt. Zion, met in Chickamauga on Tuesday in the first of two meetings this season between the Lady Trojans and Lady Eagles.
Freshman pitcher Emma Langston limited Mt. Zion to just two hits, while senior shortstop Paxton Grimes belted two home runs and Gordon Lee picked up a 4-1 victory in the early-season showdown.
Grimes hit her first homerun of the game with two outs in the bottom of the first inning to stake her team to a 1-0 lead. Then in the bottom of the third, she launched a second solo blast on the heels of an RBI by Reagan Thompson.
The Lady Eagles would get its only run of the game on an error in the top of the fifth. Langston would shut them down the rest of the way, surrendering just two walks and finishing with nine strikeouts.
Addison Sturdivant matched Grimes with two hits on the night, while Maddie Clark had a triple and also scored a run.
Gordon Lee (6-0, 2-0) will continue region play on Thursday when they play host to Christian Heritage at 5 p.m.