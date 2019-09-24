The top-ranked Gordon Lee Lady Trojans scored seven times between the fourth and the sixth innings as they shut out fifth-ranked Bowdon, 7-0, Tuesday night in Carroll County.
Emma Langston allowed just two hits and struck out eight batters in the victory. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Emma Minghini had a double as one of her two hits. She finished with two runs scored, while Addison Sturdivant and Macie Pearson each had two hits and one RBI. Regan Thompson, Allie Farrow and Kirbie Bradley also had one RBI each.
Gordon Lee (22-1, 10-0) will travel to No. 2-ranked Trion on Thursday for another big 6-A North game at 5:30 p.m.