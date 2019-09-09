It has seemingly flown under the radar, but the Gordon Lee-Calhoun softball series has quietly produced some fantastic softball games over the years.
The two teams, which have combined for 13 total GHSA state championships, have offered up fantastic pitching performances and games that normally aren’t decided until the final inning, including some that have taken extra innings to resolve.
The 2019 version also witnessed another fantastic pitching performance, but the game itself was never in doubt after the first inning.
The visiting Lady Trojans manufactured four runs in the top of the first before turning things over to junior pitcher Emma Minghini. Minghini handled the rest as (Class 1A Public School) No. 1-ranked Gordon Lee beat (Class 3A) No. 1-ranked Calhoun, 6-0.
Gordon Lee got two singles and a walk in that first inning, while also taking advantage of two Lady Jacket errors. The Navy-and-White would tack on two more runs in the top of the seventh as a pair of one-out singles and a walk set the table for back-to-back RBI-singles by Macie Pearson and Anna Logan.
Minghini put on as dominant a performance as she has all season long. She allowed just two hits and one walk and struck out 12 batters in the shutout victory. Only twice did Calhoun advance a runner past first base and neither of those runners got further than second.
Kirbie Bradley continued her torrid season at the plate with three more hits and an RBI in four at-bats. Pearson also went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Maddie Clark had two hits and drove in one run, while Minghini helped herself with an RBI in the top of the first.
Gordon Lee (14-0) will look to stay unbeaten in 6-A North play when they travel to Darlington for a 5 p.m. game on Tuesday.