Sophomore Emma Minghini put on a show Thursday in Gordon Lee's Region 6-A North opener at Darlington.
Minghini had a double and smashed two homeruns in a 12-0 victory over the Lady Tigers. She scored three runs and drove in four in the victory for the No. 1-ranked Lady Trojans and was also masterful in the circle, allowing just two hits and striking out six in four innings of work.
Paxton Grimes had two hits, including a solo homerun, and scored three runs. Macie Pearson had two hits and drove in a run, while solo RBIs were recorded by Allie Farrow, Maddie Clark, Reagan Thompson and Addison Sturdivant.
Gordon Lee (5-0, 1-0) will host No. 3-ranked Mt. Zion-Carroll on Tuesday.