The Heritage Generals made the long drive to Ellijay on Thursday...and it turned out to be all for naught.
Leading 6-1 with one out in the top of the fifth inning, the game was delayed by lightning, which continued on for the next two hours, using up the GHSA mandated two-hour window to resume a delayed game.
And with the fifth inning not yet complete - GHSA by-laws say a game must have completed the fifth inning to be an official game - the game and all of its stats will be wiped clean and the two teams must meet again on Monday, Sept. 10 back at Gilmer to play the game over from the beginning.
The next game for fourth-ranked Heritage (8-0, 4-0) will be on Tuesday when they head to LaFayette. The Generals and the Lady Ramblers are the lone two teams still unbeaten in Region 6-AAAA play.