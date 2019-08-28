After plenty of timely hitting in victories over Heritage and Murray County in their last two outings, the LFO Lady Warriors could not come up with a key hit when it was needed on Wednesday as they dropped a frustrating 1-0 decision to visiting Haralson County in a Region 6-AAA game.
Each team had six hits on the night, but it was the Lady Rebels from Tallapoosa who broke through with the game's only run in the top of the fifth inning. Three consecutive one-out singles did the trick with Isabelle Griffin providing what turned out to be the game-winning RBI.
LFO left 10 runners on base in the game, seven in scoring position. The final two were left stranded in the bottom of the seventh as the Lady Warriors had runners at second and third with two outs. However, Haralson County was able to throw out the lead runner at the plate to secure the victory.
Haley Stahl had an outstanding night for the Lady Warriors, albeit in a loss. She went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and pitched a complete game in the circle. She allowed just the one earned run on six hits with four strikeouts and no walks. She threw 88 pitches with 61 going for strikes.
Her counterpart, Morgan Martin, also pitched a complete game for the Lady Rebels. She allowed six hits and three walks over seven innings with three strikeouts and also went 2-for-3 with the bat.
Morgan Ritchey went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks for LFO. Maddie Adkins added a single and Keelie Mauk went hitless in two official plate appearances, but also laid down a pair of sacrifice bunts.
LFO (5-5, 1-2) will be back at home on Tuesday to face Murray County at 5:30 p.m. in another region contest.