The LFO Lady Warriors carried a 1-0 lead over top-ranked Calhoun into the fourth inning on Thursday, but the homestanding Lady Jackets would tie the game with a run in the bottom of the fourth before adding two runs in the top of the fifth. They would tack on one insurance run in the sixth to score a 4-1 victory.
Keelie Mauk had a hit, a stolen base and a sacrifice for the Lady Warriors and drove in the team's only run of the night. Haley Stahl gave up 10 hits and two walks in six innings, but allowed just two earned runs and finished with four strikeouts.
LFO (6-6, 2-3) will head south this weekend to take part in the Carrollton Slam tournament.