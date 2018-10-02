The LFO Lady Warriors stayed alive in the Region 6-AAA softball tournament in Calhoun with a 5-2 elimination game victory over North Murray on Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors (12-13) led 4-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. Lyndsey Teague had a solo homerun for the Red-and-White, while Taylor Bono picked up a solo RBI. Morgan Ritchey, Taylor Phillips and Keelie Mauk each had two hits and one RBI, while Maddy Adkins had a hit.
Haley Stahl gave up just one earned run and did not walk a batter in seven innings in the circle. She allowed six hits and struck out four.
LFO's next opponent was unknown as of press time.