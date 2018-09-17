The LFO Lady Warriors saw a modest four-game winning streak come to an end on Monday as they managed just three singles in a 2-0 loss at Region 6-AAA leader Sonoraville.
Morgan Ritchey had two of the hits, while Taylor Phillips added the other. Haley Stahl allowed just five hits in six innings in the circle. She struck out three and walked none, while none of the runs she allowed were earned.
Sonoraville pitcher Kristen Davis walked just two batters and fanned 14 in the victory as the No. 2-ranked Lady Phoenix moved to 17-2 overall and 12-1 in region play.
LFO (8-10, 3-10) will play at Calhoun on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.