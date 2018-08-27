The LFO Lady Warriors dropped their third Region 6-AAA contest in a row on Monday night with a 10-3 home loss to Haralson County.
The game was a tight one through five innings as Haralson took a 3-2 lead into the top of the fifth. However, the Lady Rebels put up five runs in the top of the sixth and added two more in the top of the seventh to pull away.
Haley Stahl pitched all seven innings, allowing four earned runs on 12 hits with one walk. She struck out three batters. However, the Lady Warriors committed five errors in the game.
Jennifer Coates was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Maddy Adkins was 2-for-4 with a double. Lyndsey Teague had the only other hit for LFO, while Keelie Mauk drove in a run.
LFO (3-5, 2-5) will be back at home on Tuesday to face Coahulla Creek. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.