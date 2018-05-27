SOFTBALL: LFO's Chelsey Lindsay finds perfect fit at Talladega College

LFO’s Chelsey Linsday is a fan of both NASCAR and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
So if there was anywhere she could go to college and get the best of both worlds, it had to be Talladega (Ala.) College.
The two-sport standout and recent LFO graduate signed her letter of intent to play softball for the Tornadoes next season during a ceremony at LFO this past Wednesday.
She even cited her fandom as a factor for her decision.
“I know enough about NASCAR to know that I have a garage full of stuff and I’m looking forward to going to Talladega to watch the races,” she said. “I’ve don’t get to go to races that much, so this will give me the opportunity. Plus, I’m an Alabama fan, so I’ll be right where I want to be, right in the atmosphere I want to be in and I’m really excited for it.”
And she plans on playing some softball too, the way she done virtually every year since she first took the field at the age of two.
“This day really means a lot,” Lindsay added, continued. “Getting to this point as been a lifelong goal of mine. It’s a very, very big moment for me to know that I’ve accomplished this goal. I’m looking forward to the next four years to see what it has in store for me.”
LFO head coach Tony Ellis said the Tornadoes were getting a hard-working player.
“She has worked hard to get where she is,” he said. “She’s not very big in size, but she has a big heart and she did a great job for us. She was one of the better centerfielders that I’ve had in a long time and I think she’s going to do well (at Talladega).”
Lindsay batted .283 as a senior with two doubles, 11 RBIs and 19 runs scored as the Lady Warriors won a subregion title and were the Region 6-AAA runners-up before advancing to the second round of the Class 3A state tournament.
She also played soccer in the spring, scoring 12 goals and dishing out a team-high 12 assists.
Lindsay said she has already developed a solid foundation with her new teammates and coaches.
“I haven’t gotten to tour the entire school yet, but I’ve met with the coaches and the team,” she added. “It seems like a nice place and I’m looking forward to going there. Their softball team went very far this season and I was very pleased with how they performed, so I thought this would be the perfect choice for me. I just want to get better athletically.”
Talladega College first-year head coach Allison Barbee said she spent a year recruiting Lindsay and that she fits the bill of what she was looking for.
“We’re looking for speed and we’re looking for an outfielder,” Barbee explained. “We’re also looking for a good consistent hitter and I was looking for a good kid. I’m not just looking for a good athlete, I’m looking for a good person. (Chelsey) has the athletics and she seems like good people. She’s respectful and her parents are respectful and we’re looking for all of that in an athlete, plus someone who does well in the classroom. You can’t play if you’re not eligible.”
Ellis added that he expected Lindsay to fit right in to the Tornadoes program.
“She’s going to go about her business and do what she’s asked to do,” the veteran head coach said. “She won’t cause anybody any problems. She’s coachable and she’ll do what she’s asked to do and I think she’ll be successful because of that.”
“I’m hoping to give them a new outfielder,” Lindsay continued. “They think I might be able to start as a freshman, so we’ll see how it goes.”
She said she plans to major in Special Education, focusing on Language Arts.
Talladega recently capped its 2018 softball season by making it to the opening round of the NAIA national championships.