The LFO Lady Warriors rebounded from Tuesday's region loss to Coahulla Creek in a big way by beating county rival Heritage, 14-4, Wednesday night in Boynton.
Tied 2-2 after one inning, the Lady Warriors erupted for five runs in the top of the second inning. They added four more in the top of the fourth and plated their final three runs in the top of the fifth inning.
LFO pounded out 16 hits, including four from senior Taylor Phillips. Phillips had one of the Lady Warriors' three triples on the night. She scored four times and drove in a run. Maddy Adkins was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, while Keelie Mauk was 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Haley Stahl was 2-for-4 with a run scored and four RBIs, including a three-run homerun. Jessica and Jennifer Coates each had two hits and drove in a run. Anna Rolfe had a hit and knocked in three runs, while Morgan Ritchey was 1-for-3.
Stahl got the win in the run-rule affair. She threw all five innings, allowing just one walk and striking out four.
Brinley Horner walked three batters and struck out one as she took the loss for the Generals. She also pitched all five innings.
Cassie Davis, Katie Proctor and Reagan Armour all had two hits apiece for Heritage. Davis and Armour each had a triple. Armour finished with one RBI, while Proctor knocked in two runs.
LFO (5-7, 3-7) will get back into Region 6-AAA play Monday at home versus Ringgold. Meanwhile, Heritage (9-1, 5-0) will head to Jasper on Thursday to face Pickens in a 6-AAAA contest. On Friday, the Generals will travel to Cleveland, Tenn. to face Dalton in a game that will be played at Lee University.
Coahulla Creek 2, LFO 1
The Lady Colts scored solo runs in each of the first two innings and hung on for the win Tuesday in Varnell.
Rolfe had an RBI-double in the top of the sixth, but that would be all the offense for the Red-and-White. Stahl pitched, allowing seven hits and two walks. She struck out three batters and only one of the two runs she allowed was earned.