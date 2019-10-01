It was a big Monday night of softball for the LFO Lady Warriors as they picked up two elimination game victories to stay alive in the Region 6-AAA tournament at the Calhoun Recreation Center.
LFO 6, Adairsville 2
The fifth-seeded Lady Warriors led 2-0 after three innings of play. Maddy Adkins had an RBI-double in the second inning, while Taylor Bono delivered an RBI-double in the third.
The sixth-seeded Lady Tigers would score twice in the top of the sixth to tie the game, but LFO would pull away with four runs in the bottom of the frame.
Adairsville hurt itself with two early costly errors in the inning and the Lady Warriors made them pay as four straight batters recorded an RBI. Grace Wright and Haley Stahl had run-scoring singles. Keelie Mauk drove in a run with a fielder's choice and Bono was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Stahl, Bono and Shelby Houts all had two hits apiece and Stahl pitched all seven innings, giving up one earned run on five hits with two strikeouts.
LFO 3, Haralson County 1
Facing the seventh-seeded Lady Rebels in the second game of the night, LFO scored twice in the fifth inning and picked up an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to score the victory.
Wright doubled in a run in the fifth inning before scoring on an error and Auna Rolfe came through with a clutch two-out RBI-double an inning later. Stahl had the complete-game victory. She allowed just one earned run on six hits with five strikeouts in seven innings of work.
LFO (14-11) still has one more must-win game to secure a spot in the Class 3A state tournament. That game will take place Tuesday at 4 p.m. against fourth-seeded Coahulla Creek, who beat LFO on Saturday. The winner will advance to state and also advance to a 6 p.m. meeting with third-seeded Sonoraville, who beat Coahulla Creek, 6-0, on Monday.
The winner of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. game will have to beat Sonoraville twice to earn the No. 3 seed for state. That second game would be played Wednesday at 5 p.m.