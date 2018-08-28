Leading 3-2 going into top of the seventh inning on Tuesday, the LFO Lady Warriors were just three outs from securing a victory over Coahulla Creek and snapping a three-game losing streak.
Unfortunately for the Lady Warriors and the hometown crowd, the Lady Colts foiled LFO's plans by scoring three times in the top of the seventh and going on to a 5-3 victory.
Haley Stahl pitched all seven innings for the Lady Warriors. She gave up five hits and walked five, but surrendered just two earned runs and finished with three strikeouts. The Lady Warriors committed three errors in the loss.
Shelby Houts had two hits for LFO. Jennifer Coates and Kyla Orr both doubled in the loss, while Orr and Stahl each knocked a run.
LFO (3-6, 2-6) will look to snap the streak on Thursday when they host Murray County at 5:30 p.m.