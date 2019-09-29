The LFO Lady Warriors are now in must-win territory if they are to advance to the Class 3A state tournament.
Playing their Region 6-AAA tournament opener on Saturday at the Calhoun Recreation Center complex, fifth-seeded LFO had just one hit, but it was enough to propel them to a 2-0 victory over eighth-seeded North Murray.
The lone hit and both runs in the game came in the bottom of the fourth inning and came on the same play as Haley Stahl followed up Keelie Mauk’s lead-off walk by belting a two-run homer to left.
Stahl took care of the rest in the circle. She scattered three hits and struck out two batters to pick up the victory.
Coahulla Creek 15, LFO 0
The Lady Warriors also managed just one hit in their second game on Saturday, but it would definitely not be enough as the fourth-seeded Lady Colts scored seven times in the first inning and eight times in the second before putting LFO away a half-inning later.
Stahl was pulled after two-thirds of an inning. She allowed five earned runs on seven hits and one walk. Freshman Caroline Miller pitched one inning of relief. She allowed four earned runs on six hits with three walks and Morgan Ritchey got the only hit for the Lady Warriors, a single.
LFO (12-11) will continue play in the double-elimination tournament on Monday against sixth-seeded Adairsville, a 10-0 loser to seventh-seeded Haralson County, at 4 p.m. With a win, the Lady Warriors would play again at 6 p.m. on Monday.