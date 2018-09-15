Taylor Phillips' RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the LFO Lady Warriors to a 3-2 victory over Lamar County in their first game of the SCORE International Invitational in Chattanooga on Friday afternoon.
Lyndsey Teague was 2-for-3 with a double. Auna Rolfe was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Haley Stahl also drove in a run.
Stahl got the win in the circle. She scattered 10 hits over seven innings, but gave up just two earned runs. She struck out one and did not walk a single batter.
LFO 6, Cass 1
The Red-and-White made it back-to-back wins on Friday night with a victory over the Lady Colonels in a game that was shortened to just six innings.
Jennifer Coates picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Warriors. She gave up five hits and two walks while striking out four batters. The one run that she allowed was unearned.
Rolfe was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Maddy Adkins was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Taylor Bono had two hits. Philips tripled and knocked in a run, while Stahl and Shelby Houts each had one RBI.
LFO (6-9) will be back at Warner Park on Saturday to face off with St. Pius X and Tattnall Square Academy.