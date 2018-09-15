The LFO Lady Warriors completed a 4-0 weekend during the SCORE International Invitational at Warner Park by pitching a pair of shutouts on Saturday.
LFO 10, St. Pius X 0
In Saturday's opener, LFO scored six runs in the top of the second inning, en route to the five-inning victory. Jennifer Coates threw all five innings for the Lady Warriors, allowing just one hit and striking out four. Taylor Phillips had three of LFO's 12 hits, including a double, as she finished with three RBIs.
Grace Wright was 2-for-3 and Keelie Mauk had a pair of hits and scored three runs. Auna Rolfe and Shelby Houts had two RBIs each.
LFO 3, Tattnall Square Academy 0
Haley Stahl threw six scoreless innings, allowing just five hits and one walk with six strikeouts and she also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI in the victory.
Rolfe and Lyndsey Teague each doubled in the victory, while Teague and Houts each collected one RBI.
LFO (8-9) will jump back into region play Monday when they travel to Sonoraville. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.