Two runs in the bottom of the third inning were enough for the Adairsville Lady Tigers on Thursday as they picked up a 2-0 home victory over LFO.
The Lady Warriors had just four hits on the night, including two each from Taylor Phillips and Shelby Houts. Haley Stahl took the loss for the Lady Warriors. She gave up two earned runs on six hits with no walks and two strikeouts in six innings of work.
LFO (8-12, 3-13) is locked in as the No. 8 seed in the 6-AAA Tournament (Sept. 28-29). The Red-and-White will host their annual invitational tournament at Jack Mattox on Friday and Saturday.