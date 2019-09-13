Up 5-0, the LFO Lady Warriors surrendered three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but managed to hold on for a 5-3 region win at Adairsville on Thursday.
Haley Stahl was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Julie Shore and Auna Rolfe also had two hits each in the victory, while Shelby Houts and Kyla Orr each picked up one RBI.
Stahl pitched all seven innings. She allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk, while finishing with five strikeouts.
LFO (9-7, 3-4) will play host to Sonoraville on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.