The LFO Lady Warriors climbed back over the .500 mark overall for the season with a 5-1 victory over Murray County in Chatsworth on Thursday.
The game was scoreless until LFO was able to plate a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. They picked up two more runs in the sixth and added an insurance run in the top of the seventh, while the Lady Indians got their one lone run in their final at-bat of the game.
LFO had 10 hits on the night led by Morgan Ritchey’s 3-for-3 performance. She also knocked in one run. Haley Stahl had two hits, including a double, and drove in one run. Julie Shore was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Auna Rolfe and Maddie Adkins had one RBI each.
Stahl pitched all seven innings to get the victory in the circle. She allowed one earned run on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
LFO (5-4, 1-1) will head to LaFayette on Monday for a 6 p.m. game against the Lady Ramblers.