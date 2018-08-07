Sophomore Haley Stahl pitched six innings and had an RBI-double, but it wasn't enough for the LFO Lady Warriors, who dropped their season and Region 6-AAA opener to Haralson County, 6-2, Tuesday afternoon in Tallapoosa.
Lyndsey Teague delivered a single and recorded an RBI for LFO, while Jessica Coates doubled in a loss. Stahl allowed six earned runs on eight hits and three walks with two strikeouts. The Lady Warriors' defense did not commit an error in the game.
LFO (0-1, 0-1) will head to Varnell on Thursday to take on Coahulla Creek in another region matchup, while Saturday will see them play at 12 noon game at Heritage.