The LFO Lady Warriors got three hits from Haley Stahl and four RBIs from Maddy Adkins in a 7-1 victory over Dade County on the first night of the LFO Invitational at the Jack Mattox complex in Ringgold on Friday.
Taylor Bono and Shelby Houts had two hits each, while Bono, Jessica Coates and Keelie Mauk each drove in one run. Stahl threw six innings in the circle to get the win. She gave up just one earned run on five hits with three strikeouts as LFO improved to 9-12 overall.
LFO also announced that they will host Murray County in a Region 6-AAA play-in game this Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner will be the No. 8 seed for the region tournament next weekend in Calhoun, while the loser will miss the post-season.