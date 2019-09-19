The LFO Lady Warriors fell behind 5-0 after four innings, attempted a rally, but came up short in a 5-3 home loss to Coahulla Creek on Thursday afternoon. All three of the Lady Warriors’ runs came in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Morgan Ritchey had two hits, an RBI and a stolen base for LFO, while Julie Shore also had two hits. Haley Stahl pitched all seven innings. She gave up four earned runs on seven hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.
LFO (10-8, 4-5) will host its own invitational tournament this weekend at the Jack Mattox Complex.