The LFO Lady Warriors picked up their first two victories of the season Friday night at the Dalton Lady Cat Classic at Heritage Point Park.
LFO 3, Gilmer 2
In a game that was shortened to just four innings due to the time limit, the Lady Warriors would get four straight one-out hits in the bottom of the fourth before Morgan Ritchey delivered a walk-off RBI-hit.
Ritchey and Taylor Bono had doubles in the game, while Haley Stahl got the victory in the circle. She gave up one earned run on five hits in four innings of work, finishing with three strikeouts.
LFO 14, Dalton 9
The Lady Warriors erupted for six runs in the top of the seventh inning after the game was tied 8-8 after six complete. Bono, Auna Rolfe and Keelie Mauk all had two hits each for the Red-and-White, while Ritchey went 3-for-5 with two runs scored.
Julie Shore had a double and knocked in two runs, while Mauk, Rolfe, Shelby Houts and Ainsley Tuck all had one RBI apiece.
Mauk started the game in the circle and went four innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and six walks with six strikeouts. Stahl pitched the final three innings to get the win. She gave up one hit, struck out two batters and helped herself at the plate with four hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
Results of LFO’s games on Saturday had not been provided as of press time.