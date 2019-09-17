The LFO Lady Warriors got a two-hit shutout from Haley Stahl and picked up an important 2-0 victory over visiting Sonoraville on Tuesday. Stahl finished the game with three strikeouts in the shutout.
Both of LFO’s runs came in the bottom of the fifth. The Lady Warriors loaded the bases with two outs before Morgan Ritchey scored from third on a passed ball. Moments later, Keelie Mauk swiped home as part of a double steal to account for the final run.
Ritchey went 2-for-3, while Maddy Adkins and Grace Wright also had singles for LFO (10-7, 4-4), who will be at home on Thursday to take on Coahulla Creek at 5:30 p.m.