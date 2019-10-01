The LFO Lady Warriors saw their Region 6-AAA tournament come to an end on Tuesday night with an 11-9 loss to Coahulla Creek.
The Red-and-White led 6-0 after the top of the second inning, but conceded seven runs in the bottom of the second as the Lady Colts took the lead. After both teams put up solo runs in the fourth inning, LFO regained a 9-8 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth.
However, Coahulla Creek tied up the game with a solo run in the bottom of the fifth before adding two runs in the bottom of the sixth. They would shut the door on the Lady Warriors in the top of the seventh to pick up the victory.
Taylor Bono was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and one RBI. Shelby Houts was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Auna Rolfe added two hits and one RBI. Caroline Miller was 2-for-2 at the plate, while Grace Wright and Keelie Mauk both picked up an RBI.
Miller gave up 11 earned runs on 12 hits in six innings in the circle.
With the loss, LFO (14-12) was eliminated from the tournament in fifth-place, one spot short of an automatic state bid. However, their season might not yet be over.
In the same fashion that the Ringgold football team made the Class 3A state playoffs last year as an at-large team, LFO is in a very favorable position to pick up the at-large bid for this year's Class 3A state softball tournament.
According to the GHSA website, fourth-place teams in regions with fewer than five schools will have their power rating numbers compared to those of fifth-place teams from the other regions (a total of eight teams). Of those eight teams, the one with the highest power rating number – a mathematical formula based on wins and opponents’ wins - will receive the at-large berth for the state playoffs.
All regions are required, per GHSA rules, to determine their fifth-place teams and submit them to the GHSA office on the Monday morning following the conclusion of the region tournament.
Once the power rating numbers are calculated following the completion of the region tournaments and appeals are heard, the GHSA will finalize the numbers and officially set the brackets. Should LFO get the at-large bid, they would open the state playoffs on the road next Wednesday, Oct. 9, against the champions from Region 3.
As of Tuesday night at 8 p.m., LFO had a power rating of 11.31.