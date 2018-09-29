It took nearly an extra week, but the LFO Lady Warriors were finally able to secure a spot in next week's Region 6-AAA tournament after a 4-1 win over Murray County Saturday afternoon at Chip Liner Field.
After the game was postponed several times due to rain, LFO would break a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning as Jennifer Coates laced a two-run double to score Kyla Orr and Shelby Houts.
Taylor Phillips would come home on a Haley Stahl RBI-single in the bottom of the fifth to add to the lead, and after the Lady Indians got one back in the top of the sixth, Jessica Coates plated Grace Wright with an RBI-single in the home half of the inning to cap the scoring.
Stahl had two hits in the victory. Lyndsey Teague added a double and Maddy Adkins also had a single. Stahl pitched all seven innings, allowing just the one earned run on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
LFO (11-12) will face Ringgold in the opening round of the region tournament Monday at the Calhoun Recreation Center at 5 p.m. The winner will take on Haralson County at 7 p.m., while the loser will fall to the elimination bracket and will play against at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.